Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,812,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Shares of F traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,142,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,972,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

