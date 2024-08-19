Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 11,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.79. 6,202,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

