Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$192.18.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FNV
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.497 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.