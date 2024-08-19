Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$192.18.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$166.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$167.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$162.37. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.497 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

