FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV) Shares Bought by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 1.0% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $1,934,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $3,741,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNOV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.17. 3,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,455. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

