FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 4.51% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $37,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFEB. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $311,000.

FFEB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.73. 23,472 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $841.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

