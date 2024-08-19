FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 359,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.52. 118,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.29. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $174.75 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $197,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Holly Paul sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $197,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,477 shares of company stock worth $786,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCN

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.