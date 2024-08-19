Fusionist (ACE) Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00003830 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusionist has a total market cap of $76.84 million and $17.89 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusionist has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.28187199 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $20,051,254.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

