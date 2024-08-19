Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Genie Energy by 11,831.6% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of GNE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,075. The stock has a market cap of $443.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

