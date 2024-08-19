Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

