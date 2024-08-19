Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Gildan Activewear's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.



Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

