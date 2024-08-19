Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $38.00 at KeyCorp

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
GLBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.82.
Global-E Online Stock Up 7.1 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global-E Online by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 360.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
