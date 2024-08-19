Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMAT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.96. 1,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2,035.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,478.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF ( NASDAQ:DMAT Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 1.71% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

