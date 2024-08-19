Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.32

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 429317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.