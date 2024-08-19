Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GL traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 795,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,497. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

