Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Short Interest Update

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Grail Trading Up 0.2 %

GRAL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 717,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,533. Grail has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $23.36.

Grail Company Profile

GRAIL, LLC, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

