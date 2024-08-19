Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CFO Tyler Farquharson Buys 5,000 Shares

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,723 shares in the company, valued at $507,906.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE GRNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. 267,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,753. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $864.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRNT shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 4,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

