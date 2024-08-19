Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 0.8 %

GLDD stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,299,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 366,923 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $2,416,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth $2,192,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 502,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

