Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 0.8 %
GLDD stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.