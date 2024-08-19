Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) versus Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Critical Contrast

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) and Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Oaktree Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Grenke pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oaktree Specialty Lending pays out 164.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Grenke pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Grenke shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending $70.19 million 19.47 $117.33 million $1.34 12.53 Grenke N/A N/A N/A 4.09 5.37

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and Grenke’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Grenke. Grenke is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oaktree Specialty Lending and Grenke, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Grenke 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus price target of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Oaktree Specialty Lending’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oaktree Specialty Lending is more favorable than Grenke.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and Grenke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending 17.21% 11.98% 5.58% Grenke N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending beats Grenke on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. It seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering. The firm also seeks investment in media, advertising sectors, software, IT services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, real estate management and development, chemicals, machinery, and internet and direct marketing retail sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies. The firm invest in companies having enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes. It also provides banking products and services, such as fixed deposits to private and business customers through its website; financing services to business start-ups, as well as development loans to SMEs and self-employed professionals; and small-ticket factoring services. The company was formerly known as GrenkeLeasing AG and changed its name to Grenke AG in May 2016. Grenke AG was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Baden-Baden, Germany.

