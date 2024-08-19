Grin Price Tops $0.0303 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $80,974.73 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,394.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.11 or 0.00568120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00111017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00259466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00031735 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00036298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00071069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

