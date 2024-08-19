Grin Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $83,231.57 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,602.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.56 or 0.00569196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00113624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.81 or 0.00264174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00032162 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00071682 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

