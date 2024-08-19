Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Down to $35.17

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.17, but opened at $34.46. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 57,534 shares.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.7248 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

