Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.78. 19,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 74,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

About Gyre Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

