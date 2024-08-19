Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.78. 19,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 74,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.
In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
