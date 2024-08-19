Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.80. 1,294,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

