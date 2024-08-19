Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,651. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

