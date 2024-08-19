Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.66 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $38.95 or 0.00064342 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $26.76 million and $2.66 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,003 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

