Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,900 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 535,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Haynes International Stock Performance
Shares of HAYN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 108,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Haynes International Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
