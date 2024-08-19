Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,900 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 535,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 108,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

