HC Wainwright Lowers Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target to $9.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

IPSC opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $136.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,742.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 44,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 110.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

