HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $232,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $352,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

