HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

ASM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.60 price objective (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of ASM opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

