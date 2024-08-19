Head-To-Head Review: GAP (NYSE:GPS) vs. NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) and GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

NEXT pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. GAP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. NEXT pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAP pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get NEXT alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NEXT and GAP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 29.10 GAP $15.00 billion 0.61 $502.00 million $1.80 13.46

Analyst Ratings

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NEXT and GAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXT 0 2 1 0 2.33 GAP 0 7 9 0 2.56

GAP has a consensus price target of $26.51, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given GAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than NEXT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of NEXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of GAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NEXT and GAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXT N/A N/A N/A GAP 4.52% 27.57% 6.30%

Summary

GAP beats NEXT on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments. It offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, clothing, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, as well as other third-party brands. The company also provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties; operates call centers; and websites, marketing, warehousing, and distribution networks to third-party brands. It operates through retail stores, online retail platforms, and franchise stores. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.