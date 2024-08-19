Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $86,792.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,471,329 shares in the company, valued at $86,219,136.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. 239,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,583. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 2.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

