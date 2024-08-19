Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,596 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.07. 764,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,155. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

