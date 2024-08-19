Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $657.31. The stock had a trading volume of 465,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.77.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

