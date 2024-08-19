Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,424 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after buying an additional 1,578,669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $559,435,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $139.47. 954,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,449. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.96. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.