Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,081,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,622,000 after purchasing an additional 190,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,739,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 560,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. 298,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

