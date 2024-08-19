Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.28. 698,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

