Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,528.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,528.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,759. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $34.47. 230,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

