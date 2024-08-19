Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 132,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,722. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

