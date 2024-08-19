Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,115 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $6,855,000. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.49. 6,309,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,849,486. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $199.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

About Cisco Systems



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

