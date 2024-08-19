Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,764 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.39. 2,534,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982,184. The firm has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.02.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

