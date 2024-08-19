Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 146.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204,983 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $229,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

DMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 66,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,782. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

