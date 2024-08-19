Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26,253.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

BSJQ traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. 89,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

