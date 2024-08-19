Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,030 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
GILD traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,591. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.
GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.
In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
