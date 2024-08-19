Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,419 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 95,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 117,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.32. 496,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

