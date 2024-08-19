Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 844,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,769,000. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 36.58% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISPY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 45,257 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,346,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,330,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $718,000.
ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ISPY traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87.
ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Increases Dividend
ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.