Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 844,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,769,000. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 36.58% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISPY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 45,257 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,346,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,330,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $718,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISPY traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4491 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.