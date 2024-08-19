Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 117,125 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 72,914 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,873.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,108,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,411,505.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 62,503 shares of company stock worth $684,090 in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.48. 25,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

