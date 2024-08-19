Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,400 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

HRTG traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 801,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,362. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $203.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,213,496.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HRTG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

