HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HIVE Digital Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.52.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 35.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,894,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 1,018,231 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the first quarter valued at $11,227,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,737,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 764,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 202.4% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

