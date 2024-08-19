HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. HNI has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HNI will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $3,556,070.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,642,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $459,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,198.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,642,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,384 shares of company stock worth $5,697,489. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in HNI by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in HNI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

