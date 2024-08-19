HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
HomeStreet Trading Up 1.0 %
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in HomeStreet by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
